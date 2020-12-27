Savills plc (SVS.L) (LON:SVS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $849.61

Savills plc (SVS.L) (LON:SVS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $849.61 and traded as high as $1,007.84. Savills plc (SVS.L) shares last traded at $1,007.00, with a volume of 63,711 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 960.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 849.61.

Savills plc (SVS.L) Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Savills plc (SVS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills plc (SVS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.