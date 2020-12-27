CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.30. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 221,886 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on CEU shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.71.
The firm has a market cap of C$338.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 41,336 shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,836.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,663,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,240,847.91. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 78,345 shares of company stock worth $61,718.
About CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.