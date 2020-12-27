$62.16 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce $62.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $76.12 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $151.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $329.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.12 million to $330.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $396.00 million, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $398.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.

NYSE:WTI opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,159,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 374.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,163,550 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 289.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 594,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 442,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after buying an additional 404,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 155.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 571,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 347,853 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.