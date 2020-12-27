State Street Corp Acquires 25,348 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.93% of Mustang Bio worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mustang Bio by 21.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 412,845 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $1,236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $1,182,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Mustang Bio by 304.3% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 229,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 172,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

Shares of MBIO opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $272.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

