Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to post sales of $5.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $5.42 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $10.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $11.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.17 million, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $53.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,589,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $498,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $14,030,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

