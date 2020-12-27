State Street Corp Cuts Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.75% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

ASPS stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $211.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.55. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. The company had revenue of $85.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

