State Street Corp Sells 1,807 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.11% of Azure Power Global worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Azure Power Global from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

AZRE opened at $36.44 on Friday. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Azure Power Global Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

