JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 69,937 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $8,493,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 426.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 25.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $37.80 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -145.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $107,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,929.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

