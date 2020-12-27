State Street Corp Grows Position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 603,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,260 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fluent were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fluent by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluent by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLNT shares. Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $5.41 on Friday. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $412.97 million, a PE ratio of 135.28 and a beta of 2.97.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

