BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) by 54,247.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,548 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.49% of Qualigen Therapeutics worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Qualigen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

