Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSVN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank7 alerts:

BSVN stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank7 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Bank7 Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.