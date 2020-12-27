BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Industrias Bachoco worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth $334,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Industrias Bachoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.15 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

