BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.60 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTG. BidaskClub upgraded B2Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

