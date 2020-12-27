BlackRock Inc. Purchases 18,087 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRHC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Freedom Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRHC) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Freedom worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freedom by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth $731,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHC opened at $52.05 on Friday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.34.

In other news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,471 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $381,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,505.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 73.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

