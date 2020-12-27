BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,536 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 401,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2,654.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

STRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $51.40 on Friday. Strattec Security Co. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $198.40 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The auto parts company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.89. Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $126.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

