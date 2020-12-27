BlackRock Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.60% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

