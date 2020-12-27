BlackRock Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 515.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.96 million, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 481,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,578.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $437,100 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.