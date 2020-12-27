Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 661,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 521,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,675,000 after buying an additional 34,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.79. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.34.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

