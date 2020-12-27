Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 876,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLY opened at $17.19 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $168.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

