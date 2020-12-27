Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

NYSE GNK opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $302.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.