Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,473 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 1,334.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $925.78 million, a PE ratio of 95.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.