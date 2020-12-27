Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPV. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 150.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 339,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 203,991 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 154,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

