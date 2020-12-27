Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 42,518 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of Information Services Group worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on III shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of III opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $145.50 million, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

