Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of Five Point worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,018,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 145,470 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Five Point by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Five Point by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Five Point by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 81,201 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

FPH opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $787.39 million, a P/E ratio of 75.87 and a beta of 1.48. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Point from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.

