Critical Review: NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) vs. Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NovelStem International and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A Kirkland’s -1.68% 0.64% 0.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NovelStem International and Kirkland’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirkland’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland’s has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovelStem International and Kirkland’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kirkland’s $603.88 million 0.48 -$53.26 million N/A N/A

NovelStem International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kirkland’s.

Summary

Kirkland’s beats NovelStem International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd. for stem-cell technology platform in cancer immunotherapy and COVID-19 resistance. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018 as a result of its business focus shift from advertising services to stem cell-based diagnostics for cancer chemotherapies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. As of March 19, 2020, it operated 432 stores in 36 states, as well as an e-commerce enabled Website, kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

