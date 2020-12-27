$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.39.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.