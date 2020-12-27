LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $225.60

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $225.60 and traded as high as $235.00. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) shares last traded at $234.20, with a volume of 342,118 shares.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.17 ($2.93).

Get LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 77.67%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £1,150,000 ($1,502,482.36). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53).

About LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.