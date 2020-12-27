PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $2.54. PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 9,205 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ATB Capital upgraded PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The stock has a market cap of C$124.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

