Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.46

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.46 and traded as high as $44.65. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 662,131 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The stock has a market cap of C$49.66 billion and a PE ratio of 17.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.