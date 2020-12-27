Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.63

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.63 and traded as high as $44.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 3,516 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Miller purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$66,031.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$272,396.84. Insiders acquired a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $97,442 in the last three months.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

