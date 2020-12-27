Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $252.32

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $252.32 and traded as high as $294.00. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) shares last traded at $290.00, with a volume of 124,504 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £818.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 252.32.

Get Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 12,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £28,337.46 ($37,023.07).

About Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics. The Sensors & Information segment develops and manufactures explosive hazard detection equipment; chemical and biological threat detection equipment; and electronic countermeasures, as well as network protection technologies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.