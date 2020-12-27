Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $410.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PANW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.31.

NYSE:PANW opened at $367.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.36 and its 200-day moving average is $257.36. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $3,006,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 923,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,519,381.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

