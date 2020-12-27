Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (FAR.L) (LON:FAR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (FAR.L) (LON:FAR)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.12). Approximately 533,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,043,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.40 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (FAR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of £30.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

