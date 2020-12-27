Contrasting Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Plaintree Systems alerts:

Plaintree Systems has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Plaintree Systems and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaintree Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plaintree Systems and B Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaintree Systems $12.52 million 0.11 -$1.88 million N/A N/A B Communications $2.58 billion 0.02 -$247.00 million N/A N/A

Plaintree Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Plaintree Systems and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaintree Systems -20.07% -110.08% -23.65% B Communications 5.64% -461.79% 3.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of B Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Plaintree Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

B Communications beats Plaintree Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Spain, Chile, Peru, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings. It also provides super-alloys for the aircraft and helicopter markets; and designs and manufactures custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders for industrial, automation, and oil and gas markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Arnprior, Canada.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Plaintree Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaintree Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.