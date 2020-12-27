Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, Director John William Elick acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,090 shares in the company, valued at C$310,696.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,997.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,666,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,057,902. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $759,494.

Shares of TOU opened at C$16.90 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.82.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$518.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.08%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

