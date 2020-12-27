GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLIBA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

GCI Liberty stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.10. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $95.63.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. The company had revenue of $246.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 161.18% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $6,891,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 185.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

