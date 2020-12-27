Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $9.88 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 6.1% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

