NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.83.

NEE opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. The company has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,496 shares of company stock worth $28,082,897. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $258,417,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 610,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $68,446,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 865,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,049,000 after acquiring an additional 218,273 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

