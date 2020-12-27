Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $138.83

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $138.83 and traded as high as $167.08. Canadian Tire shares last traded at $167.01, with a volume of 42,463 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTC.A shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Tire from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$150.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20. The stock has a market cap of C$9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$163.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$138.83.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

