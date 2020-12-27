Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.62

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.62 and traded as high as $75.75. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $75.72, with a volume of 9,054 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 32,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

