The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.51

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.51 and traded as high as $22.13. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 14,069 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.