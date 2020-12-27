PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.86

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $10.32. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 77,836 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $397.39 million, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. Equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

