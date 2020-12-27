Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.68.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.