Lufax (NYSE:LU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LU. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NYSE:LU opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36. Lufax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

