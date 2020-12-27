CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMX. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.87.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.