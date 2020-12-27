Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.
HSC opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 13.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 74.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,966,000 after buying an additional 913,626 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
