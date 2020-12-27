Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 13.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 74.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,966,000 after buying an additional 913,626 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.