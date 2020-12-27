Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.80.

GGG stock opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. Graco has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $73.17.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $312,312.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,682 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,254.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,136 shares of company stock worth $16,539,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 2,355.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 69.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

