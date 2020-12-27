Head-To-Head Review: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) & Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares StepStone Group and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A Janus Henderson Group 3.71% 10.41% 6.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StepStone Group and Janus Henderson Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Janus Henderson Group 2 7 2 0 2.00

StepStone Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential downside of 19.33%. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus target price of $21.32, indicating a potential downside of 34.23%. Given StepStone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Janus Henderson Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and Janus Henderson Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Janus Henderson Group $2.19 billion 2.68 $427.60 million $2.47 13.13

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats StepStone Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

