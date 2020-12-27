Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) vs. Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Head to Head Analysis

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) and Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Sysmex alerts:

This table compares Sysmex and Eutelsat Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysmex 11.12% 11.84% 8.67% Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sysmex and Eutelsat Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysmex 1 2 1 0 2.00 Eutelsat Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75

Risk and Volatility

Sysmex has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eutelsat Communications has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Sysmex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sysmex and Eutelsat Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysmex $2.78 billion 8.62 $320.91 million N/A N/A Eutelsat Communications $1.41 billion 1.89 $329.20 million $1.42 8.10

Eutelsat Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sysmex.

Summary

Sysmex beats Eutelsat Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. It also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS. In addition, the company offers cancer lymph node metastasis testing systems to detect information to help in diagnosing lymph node metastasis; cancer genome profiling systems; and cytogenic testing and lab assay services. It is also involved in the development and sale of software for diagnostic information systems; provision of facility management, office, and welfare services; development, manufacture, and sale of nucleic acid analogs; development, operation, and maintenance of IT solutions, platforms, and applications related to digital medicine; marketing, development, design, manufacture, sale, and after-sales service related to medical robots; and distribution and after sales support of medical devices and reagents for biotechnology, medical technology, and molecular cell analysis. The company serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. It also exports its products to approximately 190 countries. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications S.A. provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services. In addition, it provides data to corporate and Internet networks, Internet of Things, and machine to machine applications, as well as backhaul and trunking solutions that enable remote communities to access the IP backbone or global voice traffic with a seamless interface. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 39 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves broadcasters, companies, video service providers, telecom operators, Internet service providers, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Eutelsat Communications S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.