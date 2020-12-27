EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

EDRVF opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

